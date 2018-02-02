Prison contraband seizures up, guards say more can be done

FILE - In this June 15, 2015, file photo, corrections officers watch an intersection in front of Clinton Correctional Facility in Dannemora, N.Y. The Department of Corrections and Community Supervision says the number of incidents involving contraband at the state's 54 prisons more than doubled over the last decade, from 2,540 incidents in 2008 to 5,231 incidents last year. The corrections officers union says "urgent measures" are needed to crack down on attempts to get contraband into prisons. Mark Lennihan, File AP Photo