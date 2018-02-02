DA: Officer fatally shot driver who accelerated toward him

Authorities in Pennsylvania's capital city say a police officer shot and killed a driver who accelerated toward him.
Dauphin County District Attorney Fran Chardo says 31-year-old Albert Morton Jr. was killed early Thursday by a Harrisburg police officer. Officials did not release the officer's name.
Chardo says Morton had fled from an earlier traffic stop, hitting an officer in the leg as he drove off. That officer was not injured.
Police later spotted Morton's vehicle and followed it to a housing project. Investigators say a passenger jumped out of the vehicle and took off on foot. They say Morton then drove toward a uniformed officer, who opened fire.
Never miss a local story.
Chardo says Morton had an outstanding arrest warrant for burglary.
The district attorney's office is investigating the shooting.
Comments