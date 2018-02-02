Candidate cancels speech by man who claims white superiority

An Illinois legislator challenging Illinois Gov. Bruce Rauner for the GOP nomination canceled a fundraising speech by a man who contends whites are intellectually superior to African-Americans.
Republican governor challenger Rep. Jeanne Ives of Wheaton scheduled Bill Whittle to address a fundraiser Thursday in McHenry County. The Chicago Tribune reports her decision to cancel the speech came at the urging of state Senate GOP leader Bill Brady and other members of the legislature.
In 2016, Whittle expressed support of a concept there is a correlation between IQ, race and crime, and places African-Americans at a lower level than whites.
Ives' campaign said it was unaware of Whittle's previous remarks.
Rauner campaign spokesman Will Allison said the controversy "just shows how unelectable Rep. Ives really is."
