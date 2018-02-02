Alleged gang member convicted in shooting near courthouse

A jury has convicted an alleged gang member of planning the shooting of a rival near a Rhode Island courthouse.
The Providence Journal reports that 34-year-old Joseph Segrain was found guilty Thursday of charges including assault with a dangerous weapon.
Prosecutors say Segrain plotted with Bucket East gang members to shoot rival Bucket West member Carlos DePina as he left the Providence courthouse in January 2017. Authorities say the shooting instead wounded DePina's cousin, Mathew DePina, who wasn't a gang member.
Segrain's attorney said her client was being implicated by "feral children" who wanted to avoid jail at all costs. Five alleged co-conspirators testified against Segrain.
Segrain faces up to 115 years in prison when sentenced.
