Cleveland mayor's nephew sentenced on federal weapons charge

The nephew of Cleveland's mayor has been sentenced to eight years in prison on a federal weapons charge.
Cleveland.com reports that Mayor Frank Jackson was in the courtroom Thursday for the sentencing of his nephew, 38-year-old Nicholas Martin.
Police say Martin was arrested in March 2017 after falling asleep at a traffic light. Cleveland police reported finding a gun and pills in his car. Martin pleaded guilty to possessing a firearm despite prior felony convictions.
Martin's public defender declined to comment.
Never miss a local story.
Martin is the son of Nick Jackson, the Democratic mayor's younger brother, who has worked for the city and the school district.
Comments