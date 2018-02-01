National Politics

Home invasion suspect shot by cop gets up to life in prison

The Associated Press

February 01, 2018 07:08 PM

LOWELL, Mass.

A home invasion suspect shot by a Lowell police officer in 2016 has been sentenced to up to life in prison.

The Sun reports that 49-year-old Timothy Berry, of Haverhill, was sentenced Thursday on convictions for home invasion, kidnapping and other crimes. Berry's potential prison time was enhanced after a judge ruled him an armed career criminal and habitual offender.

Prosecutors say Berry and Christopher Covey, of Groveland, posed as police officers while forcing their way inside a Lowell home in search of five pounds of marijuana and $20,000 in cash.

Officials say police responded and Officer Buntha Kieng shot Berry after he pointed a handgun at the officer. The district attorney later determined the shooting was justified.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Covey was sentenced to 12 years in prison in September.

  Comments  