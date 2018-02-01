2 detained after a police-involved shooting west of Phoenix

Phoenix police say two people have been detained after an officer-involved shooting in Tolleson.
They say no officers were injured in the incident Thursday afternoon near 91st Avenue and Lower Buckeye Road.
Police say officers arrived at the scene of a burglary in progress at a residence around 2:30 p.m.
They confronted an armed suspect and an officer fired his gun.
The suspect wasn't injured and immediately surrendered.
Police say the second suspect fled in a vehicle and was located driving in the area of 50th Avenue and Van Buren Street.
He was taken into custody without incident after colliding with another vehicle.
The names of two suspects haven't been released.
