Newsom cash leads rivals in race for California governor

FILE - In this Jan. 30, 2018 file photo, Democratic Candidates for California Governor Delaine Eastin, from left, Gavin Newsom, Antonio Villaraigosa and John Chiang speak at a NARAL Pro-Choice California event in San Francisco. Lt. Gov. Gavin Newsom has far outraised his rivals in the race for California governor ahead of the June 5 primary. Campaign finance reports filed show Newsom had nearly $17 million in the bank at the end of last year, more than all his rivals from both parties combined. Former Los Angeles Mayor Antonio Villaraigosa and State Treasurer John Chiang both had just under $6 million socked away. Former state schools chief Delaine Eastin had just $184,000. Jeff Chiu, File AP Photo