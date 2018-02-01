Authorities: Man shot trying to flee crash in police vehicle

Authorities say a police officer shot and wounded a man who tried to flee a traffic crash in suburban Chicago by stealing a police vehicle.
Police in Harvey say two officers heard a crash take place on Wednesday and spotted two vehicles that had been involved in a head-on collision. Police say three people from one of the vehicles tried to flee and one eventually got into a police vehicle.
Harvey spokesman Sean Howard says an officer shot the man and the vehicle hit the officer before overturning. Howard says that the man who was shot had non-life-threatening injuries and was taken to a hospital for treatment. The officer who was struck had an injured foot.
Howard says other officers captured the two other people who fled from the crash.
