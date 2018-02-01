National Politics

Raimondo maintains big fundraising lead in governor's race

The Associated Press

February 01, 2018 05:38 AM

PROVIDENCE, R.I.

Democratic Gov. Gina Raimondo's campaign continues to raise substantially more money that her challengers' in this year's gubernatorial election.

WPRI-TV reports that Raimondo brought in about $567,000 in campaign contributions in the quarter ending Dec. 31. That brought her cash on hand to $3.35 million.

Cranston Mayor Allan Fung took in about $175,000 during the quarter and ended with $241,000 cash on hand. Fellow Republican Patricia Morgan, the House minority leader, raised $30,000 and ended with $117,000.

Independent Joseph Trillo raised $6,550. He finished with about $127,000 cash on hand, much of which came from a loan he gave to his campaign.

A third candidate for the GOP nomination, Giovanni Feroce, does not yet have a campaign account with elections board.

