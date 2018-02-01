Police chief wants public access show to engage community

A Maine police chief is looking to get his face on television through a proposed public access program.
Norway Police Chief Rob Federico says the Norway Police Department is working on creating the program "Chats with the Chief" to answer questions about law enforcement and criminal justice. The Sun-Journal reports Federico described the program as a "Johnny Carson type of thing," and that each episode would last around 15 minutes.
While there is no set date for the program to start, Federico says the Norway Police Department Facebook page has made posts asking residents to send questions they have pertaining to the criminal justice system or suggestions for people to come on the program as guests.
Comments