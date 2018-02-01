Officer cleared in teen's death remains on paid leave

A Connecticut police officer cleared last week in the killing of an unarmed teenager remains on paid administrative leave.
A spokesman for Bridgeport police told the Hartford Courant on Wednesday that Officer James Boulay would be on leave until an internal investigation of the shooting is complete.
Waterbury State's Attorney Maureen Platt said in a report released last Friday that Boulay was justified when he fatally shot 15-year-old Jayson Negron in May. Twenty-one-year-old Julian Fyffe was also wounded.
Supporters of Negron called for a murder charge against Boulay. They dispute police Chief Armando Perez's account that Boulay opened fire when a stolen SUV driven by Negron suddenly went into reverse and nearly struck Boulay.
Boulay has declined to comment on the shooting.
