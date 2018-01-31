Reynolds keeping donations from firm that did pro-Saudi work

Gov. Kim Reynolds is keeping campaign donations tied to a Des Moines firm that profited from a controversial lobbying blitz funded by Saudi Arabia.
Reynolds in November returned a $100 contribution from executive branch appointees Kim and Connie Schmett, saying she disagreed with their side work as foreign agents who collected $100,000 opposing a law allowing victims of the 2001 terrorist attacks to sue Saudi Arabia.
But her campaign kept several larger donations linked to the LS2Group, which received $76,500 from the same Saudi-funded work as the Schmetts.
LS2Group executive Chuck Larson Jr., who worked as a foreign agent, hosted a Reynolds fundraiser last summer. He and other LS2 employees gave thousands to Reynolds and LS2Group's political arm gave $250.
Campaign spokesman Pat Garrett says LS2Group is a private business while the Schmetts are state officials. An ethics board fined Connie Schmett $250 last week for disclosure violations.
