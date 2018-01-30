Who wants lieutenant governor job? House speaker: not me

The list of people who don't want to be Hawaii's next lieutenant governor is growing.
Lt. Gov. Shan Tsutsui is resigning this week to join a lobbying and public relations firm.
House of Representatives Speaker Scott Saiki said Tuesday he has no desire to take the job.
Senate President Ronald Kouchi already has said he's not interested in becoming lieutenant governor.
Next in the succession order is Attorney General Doug Chin. However, Chin plans to resign in March to focus on running for a congressional seat.
Chin didn't immediately comment on Saiki turning the job down.
Acting Finance Director Laurel Johnston can't take the job because those serving in an acting or interim basis aren't eligible.
Next in line would be Comptroller Roderick Becker. He declined to comment.
