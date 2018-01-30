National Politics

Mississippi lawmakers advance private school choice bill

By JEFF AMY Associated Press

January 30, 2018 06:47 PM

JACKSON, Miss.

Mississippi lawmakers will debate spending more public money to send children to private schools.

The Senate Education Committee, on a split voice vote Tuesday, advanced Senate Bill 2623 to the full Senate for more debate.

The move comes after a House committee took no action on a similar bill.

Senate Education Committee Chairman Gray Tollison, an Oxford Republican, says parents should be able to use public money to send their children to a school of their choice.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

The measure would prioritize use of the money by students with disabilities, but also allow students without disabilities to attend, prioritizing those from lower- and middle-income families.

Public school advocates oppose the bills, saying they would drain money from public schools and send children to unaccountable private schools that could turn away applicants.

  Comments  