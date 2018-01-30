Mississippi lawmakers advance private school choice bill

Mississippi lawmakers will debate spending more public money to send children to private schools.
The Senate Education Committee, on a split voice vote Tuesday, advanced Senate Bill 2623 to the full Senate for more debate.
The move comes after a House committee took no action on a similar bill.
Senate Education Committee Chairman Gray Tollison, an Oxford Republican, says parents should be able to use public money to send their children to a school of their choice.
The measure would prioritize use of the money by students with disabilities, but also allow students without disabilities to attend, prioritizing those from lower- and middle-income families.
Public school advocates oppose the bills, saying they would drain money from public schools and send children to unaccountable private schools that could turn away applicants.
