Cruiser destroyed by fire in police department parking lot

Officials say no one was hurt when a cruiser was destroyed by a fire in the parking lot of a Massachusetts police department.
Quincy police posted video online Monday of the burning vehicle and its charred remains .
Police say an officer had just parked the vehicle when another officer noticed smoke. Within minutes, the vehicle was consumed by flames.
WHDH-TV reports that the fire caused a rifle in the vehicle to discharge as firefighters fought the flames.
The cause of the fire is under investigation. Foul play is not suspected.
