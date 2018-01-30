National Politics

Cruiser destroyed by fire in police department parking lot

The Associated Press

January 30, 2018 05:26 AM

QUINCY, Mass.

Officials say no one was hurt when a cruiser was destroyed by a fire in the parking lot of a Massachusetts police department.

Quincy police posted video online Monday of the burning vehicle and its charred remains .

Police say an officer had just parked the vehicle when another officer noticed smoke. Within minutes, the vehicle was consumed by flames.

WHDH-TV reports that the fire caused a rifle in the vehicle to discharge as firefighters fought the flames.

The cause of the fire is under investigation. Foul play is not suspected.

