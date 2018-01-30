Sununu's Millennial Advisory Council to gather for meeting

Republican Gov. Chris Sununu's Millennial Advisory Council will meet again this week, a month after issuing a report of recommendations on how to make the state more welcoming to young adults.
The council's initial report published in December suggests overhauling housing policies to make buying or renting more affordable, alongside offering tax credits for employers that hire recent New Hampshire graduates and investing in promotion of state attractions. New Hampshire Public Radio reports the Tuesday night meeting in Concord is expected to build on that report.
Sununu created the council in September, saying it is an important way to get direct feedback from young people on key policy issues. The group has met several times since then, but its meetings have not been widely promoted.
