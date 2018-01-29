National Politics

NYPD: Officers fatally shoot knife-wielding suspect

The Associated Press

January 29, 2018 10:26 PM

NEW YORK

Police say officers have shot and killed a knife-wielding man in the Bronx.

It happened just after 7:30 p.m. Monday while officers were responding to a call of a man armed with a knife and chasing another man.

Police say two officers encountered the 52-year-old suspect and ordered him to drop the knife.

Police say the armed suspect turned toward the officers, who then fired their weapons.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

The unidentified suspect was struck and taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead.

A military style knife has been recovered.

  Comments  