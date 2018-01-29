NYPD: Officers fatally shoot knife-wielding suspect

Police say officers have shot and killed a knife-wielding man in the Bronx.
It happened just after 7:30 p.m. Monday while officers were responding to a call of a man armed with a knife and chasing another man.
Police say two officers encountered the 52-year-old suspect and ordered him to drop the knife.
Police say the armed suspect turned toward the officers, who then fired their weapons.
Never miss a local story.
The unidentified suspect was struck and taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead.
A military style knife has been recovered.
Comments