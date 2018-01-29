National Politics

Ex-Council Bluffs city attorney sentenced in marijuana case

The Associated Press

January 29, 2018 06:28 PM

OMAHA, Neb.

A former assistant city attorney for Council Bluffs has been sentenced to five years of probation after pleading guilty to conspiring to distribute a large amount of marijuana.

The U.S. Attorney's Office says Monday that 44-year-old Don Bauermeister, of Omaha, was sentenced to probation and ordered to pay a $5,000 fine.

Bauermeister had worked since 2003 for Council Bluffs but resigned in June after confirming he'd asked someone to drive from Omaha to Oregon to pick up marijuana.

The matter arose in January 2017 when a Utah state trooper recovered 12 pounds of marijuana and a pound of THC wax during a traffic stop. The driver showed a series of text messages from Bauermeister confirming two such trips.

