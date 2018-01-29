National Politics

Police have questions about officer shooting in Philadelphia

The Associated Press

January 29, 2018 06:17 PM

PHILADELPHIA

Philadelphia's police commissioner says there are unanswered questions about a fatal shooting by an off-duty officer of a driver who apparently tried to run someone down.

Commissioner Richard Ross says surveillance video shows "a violent struggle" between the officer and the driver who apparently tried to hit a person who had just gotten out of a car in south Philadelphia at 7:30 a.m. Monday.

The man then chased another driver who had blocked him in, charged at the officer after he approached and was shot after a struggle. He died at a hospital. Ross said he has questions about some of the shots fired.

The names of the officer and the driver weren't released. The person struck was taken to a hospital with injuries not believed to be life-threatening.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  