Police have questions about officer shooting in Philadelphia

Philadelphia's police commissioner says there are unanswered questions about a fatal shooting by an off-duty officer of a driver who apparently tried to run someone down.
Commissioner Richard Ross says surveillance video shows "a violent struggle" between the officer and the driver who apparently tried to hit a person who had just gotten out of a car in south Philadelphia at 7:30 a.m. Monday.
The man then chased another driver who had blocked him in, charged at the officer after he approached and was shot after a struggle. He died at a hospital. Ross said he has questions about some of the shots fired.
The names of the officer and the driver weren't released. The person struck was taken to a hospital with injuries not believed to be life-threatening.
