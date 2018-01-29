Union says state should hire more deputy sheriffs

The union that represents Rhode Island deputy sheriffs says the state should hire more deputies instead of boosting court security with state and local police.
Union president Paul Clays says the group has warned for years that courthouse security staffing levels were too low.
A spokesman for Democratic Gov. Gina Raimondo tells the Providence Journal that the Division of Sheriffs' resources are being strained by its "injured on duty" system. He says the governor is proposing reforms to prevent misuse of the system.
Four state police troopers and four Providence police officers will be posted at two major judicial complexes in Providence after recent violent incidents, including a Jan. 11 brawl at the J. Joseph Garrahy Judicial Complex that left a juvenile hospitalized and two men facing assault charges.
