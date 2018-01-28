Local officials urged to plan for Utah's population boom

A regional planning group told local leaders that Utah's rapidly growing population could double commute times, ramp up housing costs and amplify air-quality problems in the coming decades without careful planning along the Wasatch Front urban core.
The Deseret News reports Executive Director of the Wasatch Front Regional Council Andrew Gruber warned a crowd of mayors, city council members and other local officials of the looming population boom Tuesday at the Wasatch Choice 2050 + Mayor's Metro-Solutions Symposium.
Utah's population is projected to hit more than 5 million by 2050.
Salt Lake County Mayor Ben McAdams announced the Wasatch Choice for 2050 vision, an initiative to encourage cities and counties to work together to plan for the population boom along the Wasatch Front.
Comments