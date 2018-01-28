Judge denies Maine's request to withhold $3 million in funds

A federal judge says Republican Gov. Paul LePage's administration must disburse $3 million in federal workforce funds even as the governor appeals the decision.
The Portland Press Herald reports U.S. District Court Judge John Woodcock in a Wednesday order calls the appeal's chance of success "modest."
The governor has long fought to consolidate Maine's regional workforce boards and wants them to dedicate more funds to job training.
LePage last year refused to release funds to Coastal Counties Workforce Inc.
The nonprofit sued and argues the boards need to provide educational assessment, skills development and other services not categorized as "job training."
Woodcock recently rejected LePage's argument that Maine could withhold $3 million as part of its contract.
LePage spokeswoman Julie Rabinowitz declined comment on pending litigation.
