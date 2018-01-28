Swanson going for re-election as Minnesota AG, not governor

FILE - In a Friday Oct. 13, 2017 file photo, Minnesota Attorney General Lori Swanson announces she'll join a lawsuit with California and other states challenging President Donald Trump's decision to halt payments to insurers that had helped hold premiums down for people buying insurance under the Obama-era health care law. Swanson said in an email Sunday, Jan. 28, 2018 that she plans to run for re-election as attorney general instead of running for governor. Kyle Potter, File AP Photo