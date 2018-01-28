FILE - In a Friday Oct. 13, 2017 file photo, Minnesota Attorney General Lori Swanson announces she'll join a lawsuit with California and other states challenging President Donald Trump's decision to halt payments to insurers that had helped hold premiums down for people buying insurance under the Obama-era health care law. Swanson said in an email Sunday, Jan. 28, 2018 that she plans to run for re-election as attorney general instead of running for governor.
FILE - In a Friday Oct. 13, 2017 file photo, Minnesota Attorney General Lori Swanson announces she'll join a lawsuit with California and other states challenging President Donald Trump's decision to halt payments to insurers that had helped hold premiums down for people buying insurance under the Obama-era health care law. Swanson said in an email Sunday, Jan. 28, 2018 that she plans to run for re-election as attorney general instead of running for governor. Kyle Potter, File AP Photo
Swanson going for re-election as Minnesota AG, not governor

The Associated Press

January 28, 2018 05:16 PM

ST. PAUL, Minn.

Minnesota Attorney General Lori Swanson says she plans to run for re-election as attorney general instead of running for governor.

Swanson was widely expected to launch a bid for governor. But the three-term Democrat told supporters in an email Sunday that she is running instead for re-election.

In her email, Swanson says she appreciates the support of people who have encouraged her to run for governor this year. But she wrote that the work of her office is "at a critical juncture for the next two months." The Star Tribune reports that's a likely reference to a lawsuit against 3M for alleged health effects of groundwater contamination, scheduled for trial in February.

A handful of fellow Democrats had entered the race for attorney general expecting the office to be open.

