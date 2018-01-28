National Politics

State police: 5 killed in shooting at Pennsylvania car wash

The Associated Press

January 28, 2018 10:22 AM

MELCROFT, Pa.

State police say at least five people were killed in a shooting at a Pennsylvania car wash.

WPXI-TV reports the shooting occurred around 2:45 a.m. Sunday in Melcroft.

Melcroft is about 55 miles (89 kilometers) southeast of Pittsburgh

The victims were identified only as three men and two women. At least one other person was wounded and was taken to a hospital, but further details on that person's condition were not immediately released.

Authorities were trying to determine if the shooter was among those found at the scene.

A motive for the shooting remains under investigation.

