Problem turkeys avoiding town after kill permit issued

Turkeys causing problems in the eastern Oregon community of Pilot Rock have made themselves scarce after authorities issued a kill permit.
Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife biologist Mark Kirsch tells the East Oregonian in a story on Friday that no turkeys have been running around the city in recent weeks and there have been no kills.
The city council just before Thanksgiving approved having the U.S. Department of Agriculture's Wildlife Services kill problem birds and Fish and Wildlife in early December wrote the kill permit.
The action came after residents complained of turkeys causing property damage and leaving droppings.
Kirsch says the turkeys have become accustomed to hanging around people and pets.
Kirsch says if any turkeys are killed they will be salvaged for charitable distribution.
