Judge dismisses lawsuit against Rauner, orders arbitration

A Cook County judge has ordered that a former investment partner of Gov. Bruce Rauner take his monetary dispute to an arbitrator.
Associate Circuit Judge David Atkins dismissed Harreld "Kip" Kirkpatrick's lawsuit Friday.
Kirkpatrick's lawyers issued a statement criticizing Rauner for seeking a ruling "away from public view."
The lawsuit claims Rauner wants a bigger share than offered of the $67.5 million return on a 2011 investment with Kirkpatrick.
It was unsealed this week. It showed Kirkpatrick claimed he and Rauner discussed the settlement at the governor's mansion in May 2015. Rauner's calendar, obtained by The Associated Press, confirms the meeting was scheduled.
That seems to contradict the wealthy private equity investor's claim that he is not involved in day-to-day investment decisions.
Rauner spokeswoman Rachel Bold reiterated that position Friday.
