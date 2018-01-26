Military duty calls Aberdeen's police chief

Aberdeen Police Chief Henry Randle is temporarily leaving after military duty calls him.
WTVA-TV reports Randle is switching his police uniform for that of the Mississippi National Guard. As a member of the 155th Armored Brigade Combat Team, based in Tupelo, Randle is leaving sometime this spring to train at Camp Shelby in Hattiesburg. Afterward, he'll go to Texas for more training before heading to Kuwait for about nine months in support of Operation Spartan Shield.
Randle is among about 4,200 soldiers who have received orders to mobilize. It is the unit's third deployment to the Middle East since 2001.
As for his police post, Randle says three officers will fill in for him. He says he's not sure how long the deployment will last but hopes to return sometime in 2019.
