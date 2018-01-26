White nationalist faces Capitol melee assault trial

William Scott Planer, left, talks with his attorney, Danny Brace, during a preliminary hearing into an assault charge he faces stemming from a 2016 melee at the state Capitol, in Sacramento County Superior Court, Friday, Jan. 26, 2018, in Sacramento, Calif. Planer, 35, a member of a white-nationalist group, has been ordered to stand trial for assault with a deadly weapon when he struck a counter-protestor from behind knocking her unconscious. Rich Pedroncelli AP Photo