Judge delays decision on unsealing Vegas shooting documents

FILE - In this Oct. 3, 2017 file photo, a Las Vegas police officer stands by a blocked off area near the Mandalay Bay casino in Las Vegas. A judge in Las Vegas is due to say whether she'll unseal police search warrant records in the deadliest mass shooting in U.S. history. Nevada state court Judge Elissa Cadish said in a court memorandum that she plans to make a public ruling Friday, Jan. 26, 2018, about whether documents will be turned over to media organizations including The Associated Press. John Locher, File AP Photo