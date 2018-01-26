Ex-officer who admits to beating man to be sentenced later

Federal authorities say sentencing has been pushed back for a former New Jersey police officer who admitted to using excessive force.
Domenico Lillo was scheduled to be sentenced Thursday, but the U.S. Attorney's office now says he will be sentenced on March 5. The Jersey Journal reports Lillo previously pleaded guilty to using excessive force in a 2013 arrest that involved him hitting a 25-year-old man in the face with a flashlight.
Lillo struck a plea deal with the federal government and testified in early December in the case of a Bayonne police officer who is accused of attempting to cover up Lillo's assault and falsifying records. That case ended in a mistrial, and it is unclear if it will be retried.
