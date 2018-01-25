2 former congressmen may vie again for their old Nevada seat

A former Democratic congressman's announcement that he'll run again for his old seat could set up a race between him and the Republican who defeated him in 2014 and then lost the seat himself in 2016.
Steven Horsford announced his candidacy Thursday with an internet video and a statement critical of President Donald Trump and the Republican-controlled Congress.
Cresent Hardy, the Republican, filed Federal Election Commission documents last week to enter the race.
Hardy lost his re-election bid two years ago to Democratic U.S. Rep. Ruben Kihuen (KEY'-win), who announced he won't seek re-election after being hit in December with sexual harassment allegations involving several women.
Registration in Nevada's 4th congressional district leans Democratic. It covers an area from North Las Vegas through vast rural parts of central Nevada.
