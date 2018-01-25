Sparks police fatally shoot 27-year-old suspect

Reno police are leading an investigation into the killing of a 27-year-old man who was shot by police in neighboring Sparks.
Reno police Lt. Zack Thew said Thursday two Sparks officers were involved in the fatal shooting at an apartment complex a few blocks from Sparks High School shortly after 10 p.m. Wednesday.
The victim has been identified as Humberto Vera-Munoz. He was pronounced dead at the scene. His hometown wasn't immediately available.
No details have been released about the circumstances that led up to the fatal confrontation. But Thew confirmed the incident began with a traffic stop and no one else was in the car when the shooting occurred.
No one else was hurt.
The Washoe County Sheriff's office is assisting in the investigation under regional protocols for officer-involved shootings.
