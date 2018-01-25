In this Jan. 2, 2018, photo, owner of Downtown Circle Convenience and Deli Amer Adi Othman, known locally as Al Adi, tears up in Youngstown, Ohio. U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement said Thursday, Jan. 25, that Othman, who facing deportation to his native Jordan, won’t be granted a deportation delay and will remain in custody pending removal from the United States.
In this Jan. 2, 2018, photo, owner of Downtown Circle Convenience and Deli Amer Adi Othman, known locally as Al Adi, tears up in Youngstown, Ohio. U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement said Thursday, Jan. 25, that Othman, who facing deportation to his native Jordan, won’t be granted a deportation delay and will remain in custody pending removal from the United States. The Vindicator via AP Robert K. Yosay
In this Jan. 2, 2018, photo, owner of Downtown Circle Convenience and Deli Amer Adi Othman, known locally as Al Adi, tears up in Youngstown, Ohio. U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement said Thursday, Jan. 25, that Othman, who facing deportation to his native Jordan, won’t be granted a deportation delay and will remain in custody pending removal from the United States. The Vindicator via AP Robert K. Yosay

National Politics

US agency says it won't delay Ohio man's deportation

The Associated Press

January 25, 2018 06:09 PM

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio

U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement says an Ohio businessman facing deportation to his native Jordan won't be granted a deportation delay and will remain in custody pending removal from the United States.

ICE's statement Thursday also says Amer Othman accepted a meal Wednesday and was removed from hunger strike protocols, but will continue to be medically monitored.

A U.S. House subcommittee last week requested an investigative report on the Youngstown man's case that Democratic U.S. Rep. Tim Ryan hoped would delay deportation.

Ryan's office says he's disappointed in ICE's decision but continues working to help Othman. Othman's attorney also was disappointed, urging ICE "to do the right thing."

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Othman started a hunger strike when taken into custody Jan. 16. The Vindicator in Youngstown reports Othman's family disputes the strike ended.

  Comments  