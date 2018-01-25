US agency says it won't delay Ohio man's deportation

In this Jan. 2, 2018, photo, owner of Downtown Circle Convenience and Deli Amer Adi Othman, known locally as Al Adi, tears up in Youngstown, Ohio. U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement said Thursday, Jan. 25, that Othman, who facing deportation to his native Jordan, won’t be granted a deportation delay and will remain in custody pending removal from the United States. The Vindicator via AP Robert K. Yosay