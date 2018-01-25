Memorial honors deputy US marshal killed serving warrant

FILE - This Aug. 16, 2006, file photo provided by the U.S. Marshals Service shows Deputy U.S. Marshal Christopher David Hill, shot to death early Thursday, Jan. 18, 2018, while serving an arrest warrant inside a home in Harrisburg, Pa. A memorial service to honor Hill was scheduled Thursday, Jan. 25, 2018, in Hershey, Pa. Hill is a U.S. Army veteran and native of Sacramento, California, who served the U.S. Marshals Service for 11 years. U.S. Marshals Service via AP, File)