Memorial honors deputy US marshal killed serving warrant

Thousands of mourners, including law enforcement from around the country, have paid their respects to a deputy U.S. marshal killed while serving a warrant.
The public memorial service was held Thursday for Deputy U.S. Marshal Christopher David Hill at the Giant Center in Hershey.
Hill's co-workers accompanied his body while it was driven in a green military vehicle to the scene of the service. Mourners lined the motorcade route, and a large American flag was hoisted on a bridge along the way.
The 45-year-old Hill was shot to death Jan. 18.
A man wanted in Philadelphia opened fire in a Harrisburg home, killing Hill and wounding another officer. The wanted man was himself shot and killed by police.
Hill is a native of Sacramento, California, and attended Warrior Run High School in central Pennsylvania.
