FILE - This Aug. 16, 2006, file photo provided by the U.S. Marshals Service shows Deputy U.S. Marshal Christopher David Hill, shot to death early Thursday, Jan. 18, 2018, while serving an arrest warrant inside a home in Harrisburg, Pa. A memorial service to honor Hill was scheduled Thursday, Jan. 25, 2018, in Hershey, Pa. Hill is a U.S. Army veteran and native of Sacramento, California, who served the U.S. Marshals Service for 11 years.
FILE - This Aug. 16, 2006, file photo provided by the U.S. Marshals Service shows Deputy U.S. Marshal Christopher David Hill, shot to death early Thursday, Jan. 18, 2018, while serving an arrest warrant inside a home in Harrisburg, Pa. A memorial service to honor Hill was scheduled Thursday, Jan. 25, 2018, in Hershey, Pa. Hill is a U.S. Army veteran and native of Sacramento, California, who served the U.S. Marshals Service for 11 years. U.S. Marshals Service via AP, File)
FILE - This Aug. 16, 2006, file photo provided by the U.S. Marshals Service shows Deputy U.S. Marshal Christopher David Hill, shot to death early Thursday, Jan. 18, 2018, while serving an arrest warrant inside a home in Harrisburg, Pa. A memorial service to honor Hill was scheduled Thursday, Jan. 25, 2018, in Hershey, Pa. Hill is a U.S. Army veteran and native of Sacramento, California, who served the U.S. Marshals Service for 11 years. U.S. Marshals Service via AP, File)

National Politics

Memorial honors deputy US marshal killed serving warrant

The Associated Press

January 25, 2018 06:34 PM

HARRISBURG, Pa.

Thousands of mourners, including law enforcement from around the country, have paid their respects to a deputy U.S. marshal killed while serving a warrant.

The public memorial service was held Thursday for Deputy U.S. Marshal Christopher David Hill at the Giant Center in Hershey.

Hill's co-workers accompanied his body while it was driven in a green military vehicle to the scene of the service. Mourners lined the motorcade route, and a large American flag was hoisted on a bridge along the way.

The 45-year-old Hill was shot to death Jan. 18.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

A man wanted in Philadelphia opened fire in a Harrisburg home, killing Hill and wounding another officer. The wanted man was himself shot and killed by police.

Hill is a native of Sacramento, California, and attended Warrior Run High School in central Pennsylvania.

  Comments  