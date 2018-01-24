Lawmaker proposes lower drinking age for members of military

A Republican lawmaker wants to lower the drinking age for members of the military to 18 in South Dakota.
Rep. Tim Goodwin's bill says bars and retailers could serve 18-year-old active duty, reserve and National Guard service members who show valid military identification cards.
The bill has a legislative hearing scheduled Jan. 31.
Goodwin says if someone is willing to fight and die for their country, they should be treated as an adult.
Current federal law, passed in 1984, says any state with a drinking age lower than 21 can lose 8 percent of federal highway funding.
