National Politics

New Mexico considers lower penalties for pot possession

The Associated Press

January 24, 2018 06:29 PM

SANTA FE, N.M.

A New Mexico state senator who is running for governor has proposed replacing criminal penalties for possession of small amounts of marijuana with a $50 fine.

Democratic Sen. Joseph Cervantes of Las Cruces introduced a bill that would provide a purely monetary penalty for low-level marijuana violations. The Senate approved a similar bill last year that never received a vote in the House. The changes would free up resource for courts, prosecutors and defense attorneys.

Three Democratic candidates for governor have voiced support for legalizing recreational marijuana, while GOP candidate and Congressman Steve Pearce stands opposed. New Mexico regulates the use of cannabis for a long list of medical conditions.

Outgoing GOP Gov. Susana Martinez has been a firm opponent of legalizing recreational marijuana.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • 17 notable Trump moments of 2017

    President Donald Trump’s first year in office was filled with memorable events — some were more notable than others. Here are 17 for 2017.

17 notable Trump moments of 2017

17 notable Trump moments of 2017 2:35

17 notable Trump moments of 2017
Facts Matter 2:03

Facts Matter
Activists host town hall without Marco Rubio 1:09

Activists host town hall without Marco Rubio

View More Video