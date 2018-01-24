West Virginia Senate committees back free technical college

Two Senate committees have backed free community and technical college for West Virginians in fields where state officials determine workers are needed.
The Finance Committee's passage by voice vote Wednesday follows approval by the Education Committee of legislation that would authorize tuition grants to state residents at least 18 years old who have completed a secondary program from a public, private or home school.
It would require maintaining a 2.0 grade point average, taking at least six credit hours a semester, passing a drug test each semester and performing eight hours of community service.
They would have to repay grants if they don't live in West Virginia for two years after getting their degree or certificate.
Never miss a local story.
The Justice administration, which proposed it, now estimates the first-year cost at $8 million.
Comments