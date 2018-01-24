National Politics

Bill: Change school board elections to once every 4 years

By JEFF AMY Associated Press

January 24, 2018 06:09 PM

JACKSON, Miss.

Elections for some Mississippi school boards would be changed under a bill moving forward in the state Senate.

The Senate Education Committee on Wednesday approved Senate Bill 2400 , sending it to the full Senate for more debate.

Sen. Kevin Blackwell, a Southaven Republican, wants to keep elections nonpartisan, but have board members all run together for four-year terms in the same election when Mississippi chooses its governor, starting in 2023.

Right now, Mississippi's 100-plus school districts have a variety of school board election structures. One common method is electing one member every five years for five-year terms. Others elect members for staggered six-year terms.

Board members who are appointed right now would remain appointed, unlike some proposals that have sought to have all school board members elected.

