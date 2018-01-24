Mayor: Burlington, Vermont, intends to provide documents

National Politics

The U.S. Justice Department is warning Burlington, Vermont, and about two dozen other jurisdictions that they could be legally forced to prove that they are cooperating with federal immigration authorities.

In response to the administration's crackdown on so-called sanctuary cities seeking public safety grant money, Burlington Mayor Miro Weinberger says the city's police will continue to pursue the practices and policies that have made Burlington "one of the safest and most welcoming cities in America."

Weinberger says the city intends to provide the documents but will resist what he calls the federal government's "unconstitutional attempt to deputize our officers as civil immigration agents."

Some mayors announced they would boycott a planned meeting at the White House with President Donald Trump on Wednesday in response to the Justice Department's letter.

