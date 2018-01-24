Congresswoman Gabbard backs Hanabusa for Hawaii governor

U.S. Rep. Colleen Hanabusa, left, talks to reporters after receiving an endorsement for Hawaii governor from U.S. Rep. Tulsi Gabbard, right, on Wednesday, Jan. 24, 2018, in Honolulu. Gabbard says that a "failure of leadership" in the administration of incumbent Gov. David Ige affirms her belief that Hawaii desperately needs a strong governor. Jennifer Sinco Kelleher AP Photo