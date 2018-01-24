National Politics

Indiana lawmakers consider state handgun licensing repeal

The Associated Press

January 24, 2018 05:38 AM

INDIANAPOLIS

A push to repeal Indiana's law requiring state licenses to carry handguns in public is going before legislators.

The Indiana House Public Policy Committee is scheduled to hear testimony and vote Wednesday morning on a bill that would allow any resident to carry a handgun unless they are prohibited from having firearms under state or federal law. Such reasons include previous felony convictions, people facing restraining order or those with dangerous mental illnesses.

Supporters of the repeal argue the current license requirement infringes on the Second Amendment.

Currently Indiana residents wish to carry a handgun must fill out an application, get fingerprinted and pay a fee. Several police organizations support keeping the current licensing.

A similar bill failed last year in the Republican-dominated Legislature.

