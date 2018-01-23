Lawyers want quick congressional map appeal at Supreme Court

Election advocacy groups and voters whose victory got short-circuited when the U.S. Supreme Court delayed an order directing North Carolina's congressional map be redrawn now want the justices to speed up an expected appeal by Republican legislators.
Lawyers for Common Cause, League of Women Voters of North Carolina and others requested again Tuesday that the Supreme Court accelerate the schedule so oral arguments are held in April. In a filing, the attorneys wrote that would ensure changes could happen for November's congressional elections.
The Supreme Court last week blocked a lower-court ruling that demanded the legislature approve new boundaries by this Wednesday. A three-judge panel declared the lines were illegal partisan gerrymanders.
The justices didn't address last week a similar suggestion by the same attorneys to accelerate the case.
Comments