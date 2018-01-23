National Politics

Lawsuit: Gov. Rauner met about investments while in office

The Associated Press

January 23, 2018 06:04 PM

CHICAGO

A newly unsealed lawsuit alleges Gov. Bruce Rauner participated in 2015 meetings to manage his personal wealth after his pledge to follow "blind trust" procedures while in office.

The complaint made public Tuesday says the venture capitalist turned governor was unhappy about his cut of a $67.5 million settlement reached with a former investment partner.

Lawyers for Harreld "Kip" Kirkpatrick III say Kirkpatrick and Rauner met to discuss the matter, including a meeting on the patio of the governor's mansion in Springfield.

Those meetings occurred after the Republican said upon taking office that he was putting his investments into a blind trust, which leaves decisions up to an adviser to avoid conflict of interest.

The Cook County lawsuit was filed in October.

Rauner's spokeswoman didn't immediately return a message.

