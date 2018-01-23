National Politics

Third suspect arrested in Washington deputy's slaying

The Associated Press

January 23, 2018 05:55 PM

ROY, Wash.

Authorities say a 29-year-old woman has been arrested in connection with the slaying of a Washington state sheriff's deputy.

The Pierce County Sheriff's Department says the woman was arrested Tuesday morning south of Tacoma in Roy. She's the third suspect arrested in the death of Deputy Daniel McCartney.

The sheriff's department says the woman was booked into jail on murder and kidnapping charges.

The sheriff's department says she's believed to have been involved in the planning of a home-invasion robbery Jan. 7 and was in the getaway car.

Frank Pawul has been charged with murder, kidnapping and unlawful possession of a firearm. Brenda Troyer has been charged with murder and kidnapping.

Authorities say McCartney responded to the break-in and made a "shots fired" call shortly after arriving. Deputies found him shot and another suspect, Henry Carden, with a fatal self-inflicted gunshot wound.

