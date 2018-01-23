National Politics

Trump nominates ex-Sen. Vitter's wife to be federal judge

The Associated Press

January 23, 2018 06:11 PM

NEW ORLEANS

President Donald Trump has nominated the wife of former U.S. Sen. David Vitter to serve as a federal judge in New Orleans.

The White House on Tuesday announced Wendy Vitter's nomination for a seat on the bench in the Eastern District of Louisiana. Trump also nominated Robert Summerhays to serve as a federal judge in the Western District of Louisiana.

Louisiana's Republican senators, Bill Cassidy and John Kennedy, praised the nominations. Federal district judges must be confirmed by the Senate.

Wendy Vitter is general counsel for the Archdiocese of New Orleans, and previously worked as a prosecutor for the district attorney's office in New Orleans.

David Vitter didn't run for re-election to the Senate after losing the Louisiana governor's race in 2015. He is a strong ally of Cassidy and Kennedy, and helped both of their Senate campaigns.

Summerhays currently serves as a federal bankruptcy judge in the Western District of Louisiana. He was a partner at a private law firm before becoming a judge in 2006.

