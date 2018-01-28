Arkansas police officer engages community

Police departments across the country are embracing what social media platforms can do to strengthen the connection between them and the communities they work within.
In 2013, Lt. Brad Moore at the University of Central Arkansas Police Department started the UCAPD Twitter account.
"The main goal that I had whenever I started all of it was (to create) an open line of communication between (the police department) and the students because (I was) noticing the students wouldn't approach us, they wouldn't talk to us," he said. "On social media, they say whatever's on their mind."
The Log Cabin Democrat reports that now, Moore said, he gets a handful of messages every day from students inquiring about different issues and asking questions they are now more comfortable to ask.
"It's been great," he said.
Moore said the dynamic between officers on campus and students has changed as well; for instance, when he first started it, students didn't believe it was an officer was behind the account.
"That went on for a couple years," he said. "They didn't know who — the Twitter cop they called me — (it) was."
Moore said students began approaching officers who were out and about on campus, asking them if they were behind the new school medium.
"It opened up that communication a heck of a lot better and they see us as people now, not just the police," he said.
Moore said he is the only one who controls UCAPD's Twitter account, holding intentions to keep that personable aspect to the endeavor.
"I'm kind of smart aleck anyhow, it's just natural, but I also do a lot of filtering and research before I post," he said. "A lot of the time, if someone makes a snide remark or anything like that, I'll look at their account briefly and see if they have a sense of humor before I comment back something somewhat funny."
Moore said he's not here to offend anyone and makes sure he's not just snapping back to people but responding tactfully, honestly and truthfully.
On average, Moore spends about one hour a day on social media and takes that time to engage with students and monitor what's trending and what's not. However, he's been out of commission over the past few months due to a quadruple bypass surgery he underwent.
Now that he's back behind the phone, he said he has a lot of catching up to do.
While police departments using social media to reach out are unusual, Moore said it's starting to become more common and understood.
"I've actually gone all over the country and taught classes on social media and how (it's) a good way for law enforcement to be involved in their community and we have seen a large ... it's starting to finally change."
He said he's recently seen the Conway, North Little Rock and Little Rock police departments doing a little more — the Little Rock chief sat through one of Moore's classes too.
Moore said everyone is realizing Twitter is not a professional medium but something to where conversations and discussions can be had.
When he was on patrol, he said those interactions were daily but now he's not, he's lost that ability to mess around and play with people.
"This is my avenue to where I can communicate and pick on the public," Moore said, laughing.
He said university officials also back the silliness behind the account and understand it can be less professional.
"They know there's no telling what I'm going to say but at the same time I also know, you know, your job is on the line," Moore said. "You have to be respectful and so I just try and walk that line and it works. It's been good and I've had fun with it."
