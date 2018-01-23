Nature University arboretum monthly series begins in Quitman

The Quitman Arboretum and Botanical Gardens are pictured on Friday Jan. 19, 2018 in Quitman. The 23 acre park includes a walking trail, gazebo, sensory garden, shade garden, a waterwise garden, numerous rose and flower beds, and the historic Stinson House, built in 1869. The Quitman Arboretum is launching Nature University, a series of classes on different gardening topics that will be held each Saturday. Tyler Morning Telegraph via AP Sarah A. Miller