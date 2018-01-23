National Politics

Man convicted as killer cop's accomplice to get new hearing

The Associated Press

January 23, 2018 05:57 AM

NEW ORLEANS

Louisiana's Supreme Court is about to revisit the case of Rogers LaCaze (lah-KAHS') — who was convicted of helping a New Orleans police officer carry out a triple murder that shocked the city in 1995.

The state Supreme Court is to hear arguments Tuesday on whether LaCaze should get a new trial in the case involving former officer Antoinette Frank.

Frank is on death row for killing three people at a family run New Orleans restaurant: siblings Ha Vu and Cuong Vu and Frank's fellow officer, Ronald Williams II, who had worked a security detail at the restaurant.

At issue was whether the judge who tried the LaCaze case should have recused himself. Initially, the state's high court rejected the defense argument. But the U.S. Supreme Court ordered another look.

