National Politics

Business leaders call for creating clean water funding plan

The Associated Press

January 23, 2018 04:51 AM

MONTPELIER, Vt.

Members of Vermont's business community are pressuring the state to create a long-term funding plan for water quality projects.

It is currently projected that Vermont will have to spend about $2 billion in the next 20 years to comply with state and federal water quality regulations, but officials have not instituted a long-term funding source. Vermont Public Radio reports state business leaders held a press conference in Montpelier last week to call for a new water quality funding plan.

Tom Torti, president and CEO of the Lake Champlain Regional Chamber of Commerce, says the fact that business leaders are joining with environmental groups to call for a financing plan should underscore how important it is to create a plan.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • 17 notable Trump moments of 2017

    President Donald Trump’s first year in office was filled with memorable events — some were more notable than others. Here are 17 for 2017.

17 notable Trump moments of 2017

17 notable Trump moments of 2017 2:35

17 notable Trump moments of 2017
Facts Matter 2:03

Facts Matter
Activists host town hall without Marco Rubio 1:09

Activists host town hall without Marco Rubio

View More Video